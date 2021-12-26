Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will miss Kansas City's game vs. the Steelers after not clearing the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Monday, Kelce was added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Kelce was vaccinated, and as a result needed to be asymptomatic and test negative twice before returning.

He has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season, marking his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season. Earlier in the season, he passed Rob Gronkowski for fifth-most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history and reached 8,000 career receiving yards faster than anyone at the position, as well.

While Kelce is out, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday and will play vs. the Steelers.

Kansas City enters Sunday's game with Pittsburgh 10–4 on the season. It can clinch the AFC West title Sunday with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie and can clinch a playoff berth with a win

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

