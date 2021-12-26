Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chiefs' Travis Kelce to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Steelers in COVID-19 Protocols

Author:

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will miss Kansas City's game vs. the Steelers after not clearing the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Monday, Kelce was added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Kelce was vaccinated, and as a result needed to be asymptomatic and test negative twice before returning.

He has 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season, marking his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season. Earlier in the season, he passed Rob Gronkowski for fifth-most receiving yards by a TE in NFL history and reached 8,000 career receiving yards faster than anyone at the position, as well.

SI Recommends

While Kelce is out, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday and will play vs. the Steelers.

Kansas City enters Sunday's game with Pittsburgh 10–4 on the season. It can clinch the AFC West title Sunday with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie and can clinch a playoff berth with a win

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

Baker Mayfield Critics Are Neglecting Cleveland’s History
MMQB Staff Week 16 Picks
A Look at the Holiday Gifts NFL Players Give and Get
• Arrowhead Report: Kansas City Chiefs and The Twelve Days of Chiefsmas

For more coverage of the Chiefs, visit Arrowhead Report

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Gameday Injury Updates

Tyreek Hill tested out of COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, but Travis Kelce did not.

Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield stand on the sideline.
NFL

Kevin Stefanski Addresses If Baker Will Start Going Forward

Mayfield threw four interceptions in Saturday's loss leading Stefanski to get asked if he would start him going forward.

Daniel Jones and Joe Judge stand on a sideline.
NFL

Report: Giants to Bring Back Judge, Jones Next Year

New York has already been eliminated entering Week 16 and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit defeats.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA

NBA Christmas Day Takeaways

Julius Randle woke up, Golden State showcased its tremendous depth and the Lakers suffered another deflating loss on an eventful holiday slate.

nfl-christmas-day-takeaways
NFL

Rodgers Gets a Record, Baker Melts Down, Wentz Delivers, Cards’ Collapse Continues

All the takeaways from the NFL’s Christmas Day slate, plus a peak at the big one coming up on Sunday.

Browns safety John Johnson III rips play-calling during loss to Packers
NFL

Browns Safety Rips Offense's Play-Calling During Packers' Loss

Browns fans weren't the only ones frustrated with the team's offensive game plan during Cleveland's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before game against the Green Bay Packers
NFL

Baker Mayfield Critics Are Neglecting Cleveland’s History

The Browns’ quarterback has lifted one of the NFL’s most bungled franchises into consistency, a feat no QB has accomplished in the last two decades.

baker mayfield
NFL

Baker Mayfield Admits He 'Hurt' Browns in Loss to Packers

Mayfield threw four interceptions—including one on a potential game-winning drive in the last minute—and was honest in his self-assessment after the game.