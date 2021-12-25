Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs: The Twelve Days of Chiefsmas

    The Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but first: Christmas.
    Author:

    We've finally made it to Christmas Day, which is also the day before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season home finale at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC standings heading into the game.

    This week, I was feeling festive. I decided to re-write the Christmas classic “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and tweak it into “The Twelve Days of Chiefsmas." Some have already happened and some are Christmas wishes for the Chiefs. Hope you enjoy it!

    On the first day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: A touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the second day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the third day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the fourth day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the fifth day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Five Super Bowl rings (before head coach Andy Reid retires), four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the sixth day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Six new offensive linemen (hi, Orlando Brown Jr, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Kyle Long), five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the seventh day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Seven Chris Jones sacks, six new offensive linemen, five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs, and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the eighth day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Eight straight wins (after this weekend), seven Chris Jones sacks, six new offensive linemen, five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the ninth day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: Nine teams that passed on Patrick Mahomes, eight straight wins, seven Chris Jones sacks, six new offensive linemen, five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the 10th day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: 10 Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries, nine teams that passed on Patrick Mahomes, eight straight wins, seven Chris Jones sacks, six new offensive linemen, five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the 11th day of Chiefsmas my true love gave to me: 11 wins after Sunday, 10 Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries, nine teams that passed on Patrick Mahomes, eight straight wins, seven Chris Jones sacks, six new offensive linemen, five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    On the 12th day of Chiefsmas, my true love gave to me: 12 consecutive wins over the Broncos, 11 wins after Sunday, 10 Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries, nine teams that passed on Patrick Mahomes, eight straight wins, seven Chris Jones sacks, six new offensive linemen, five Super Bowl rings, four consecutive AFC title games at Arrowhead, three Tyrann Mathieu picks, two Tyreek Hill peace signs and a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

    Hope you all were singing along by the end. Have a very Merry Christmas and enjoy the game on Sunday!

    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
