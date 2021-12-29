San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a grade three sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament during the 49ers’ 20–17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night.

Garoppolo, 30, will not need surgery and will have a chance to play when San Francisco (8–7) faces Houston on Sunday, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The ulnar collateral ligament complex is located on the inside of the elbow. Garoppolo, who played through the injury in the game against Tennessee, did not practice with the team on Monday as he was dealing with a thumb injury. On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Garoppolo chipped a bone and tore a ligament in his right thumb.

In the game against the Titans, Garoppolo finished with 322 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Through the 14 games in the this season, Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

If Garoppolo can't play on Sunday, rookie quarterback Trey Lance could get the start. Lance has played in five games and started one game during the ’21 season, throwing for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Kickoff against the Texans is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

