Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a thumb injury and did not practice on Monday. The injury may be something to monitor going forward, however.

It's "a more significant injury" than a right thumb sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garoppolo chipped a bone and tore a ligament in his right thumb, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The signal-caller is believed to have injured his thumb during the Thursday loss against the Titans, putting his status for this Sunday's game is up in the air.

San Francisco lost to Tennessee 20–17, but Garoppolo played through the injury. He finished with 322 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the losing effort. In 2021, he's thrown for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his 14 games played.

More clarity on his status for the Week 17 matchup against the Texans can be expected on Wednesday. If Garoppolo can't play, Trey Lance could very well get the start. He's appeared in five games and started one this season. The rookie has thrown for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his limited time on the field.

Kickoff against the Texans is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

