January 4, 2022
Russell Wilson

Pete Carroll Dismisses Rumors That Russell Wilson Wants Out of Seattle

Rumors have continued to swirl throughout the 2021 season regarding Russell Wilson's potential departure from Seattle after he requested a trade this past summer. On Monday, coach Pete Carroll dismissed the validity of said rumors

“The kind of conversation we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors,” Carroll told reporters. “Okay? There you go. No, they're not at all. We've been talking, we've been together and connected throughout this whole season and that's why it's easy to dismiss those at this time.”

Wilson's agents reportedly broached possible trade destinations with Seattle during the offseason, but Wilson denied ever requesting a trade in June. Wilson would only consider a trade to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears, per The Athletic's initial report. 

Wilson has power to veto any trade, so he is in control of his destination if he wants out of Seattle. But according to Wilson's coach, he's not going anywhere. In 13 appearances this season, Wilson has thrown for 2,875 yards and 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

The Seahawks enter Week 18 last in the NFC West at 6–10. They will face the Cardinals on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 4:25 p.m. ET. 

