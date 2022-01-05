Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former Bengals, Notre Dame Star Pass Rusher Ross Browner Dies at 67

  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Former Bengals and Notre Dame star pass rusher Ross Browner died Tuesday at 67. 

Former Cincinnati cornerback Louis Breeden said Browner died of complications from COVID-19 after battling the illness for a month, per a story published on the team website.

Browner was an explosive defensive end who finished his career with 59 sacks, good for fifth on the Bengals all-time sack list. He started 121 games in his nine seasons with the club, and he was integral in their run to Super Bowl XVI. 

SI Recommends

Prior to his professional career, Browner was a dominant college player. He was a two-time national champion with the Irish and a College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

A two-time unanimous All-American, Browner is the school record holder for career tackles by a defensive lineman, tackles-for-loss in a single season (28.0, 1976), career fumbles recovered (12) and career tackles-for-loss (77.0).

Browner was also named the Maxwell Award winner as the nation’s best player and the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best lineman in 1977.

More NFL Coverage:
Bengals and Titans Clinch Divisions As Playoff Field Takes Shape
How to Evaluate Trevor Lawrence's Disappointing Rookie Season
Never Forget the Role the Buccaneers Played in Enabling Antonio Brown
 All Bengals: Bengals Move Up in Power Rankings Following AFC North Clinching Win Over Chiefs

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

novak-djokovic-2021-schedule-mailbag
Tennis

Australian PM: Djokovic Needs to Prove Vaccine Exemption

Djokovic was previously granted an exemption to play in the Australian Open despite not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tom Brady signs an autograph for a rookie who intercepted him
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Won’t Be Signing Any More Interception Balls

Jets rookie Brandin Echols got the first and last autograph on a Brady interception ball.

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) grabs a rebound against the Murray State Racers during the first half at Auburn Arena.
NBA

2022 NBA Draft: Breaking Down the Candidates Vying for No. 1

Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero have separated from the pack as the leading candidates to be selected first in June's draft.

devin-singletary-buffalo-bills-running-back
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings & Stat Projections

Devin Singletary is among your top options at running back.

Liverpool-Arsenal-League-Cup-PPD
Soccer

Liverpool, Arsenal's League Cup Semifinal First Leg Postponed

An outbreak at Liverpool has pushed the first leg of the League Cup semifinals to a later date.

Taysom Hill with the Saints.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 18

Taysom Hill has a plus matchup in must-win game for the Saints.

dCOV1890splayersleague_H (1)
Play
MLB

Solidarity and Betrayal: Inside Baseball’s First Major Labor War

The roots of today’s MLB lockout can be traced back to the problems that led to the Players’ League more than 100 years ago.

kirk-cousins-nfl-covid-surge-remembering-john-madden
NFL

Business of Football: COVID-19, Madden, Antonio Brown

The NFL is playing through it, no matter how many players are missing. Plus, memories from Green Bay and a receiver who was deemed no longer worth the trouble.