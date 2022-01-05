Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Bengals Move Up in Power Rankings Following AFC North Clinching Win Over Chiefs

    Cincinnati continues to rise in the rankings.

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are sixth in Sports Illustrated's Week 18 power rankings following Sunday's win over the Chiefs

    Cincinnati won the AFC North for the first time since 2015. They were seventh in the rankings last week.

    "It may be recency bias, sure, but this team is rolling right now," Conor Orr wrote. "Joe Burrow should not only be a comeback player of the year winner but an MVP frontrunner. Ja’Marr Chase is rookie of the year. Duke Tobin is executive of the year. And me? Dunce of the year for picking them to win three games." 

    Only the Packers, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills and Titans were ranked ahead of the Bengals. Check out the complete rankings here

