Jay Gruden on WFT: ‘They Should Have Never Changed the Name in the First Place’

On the same day that the Washington Football Team announced its plans to reveal its new team name, one of the franchise’s former coaches decided to weigh in on the issue.

Jay Gruden, who was Washington’s head coach from 2014 to ’19, spoke about the name change while appearing on a Washington D.C.-based radio show, Russell & Medhurst, on The Team 980. Rather than offer his opinion on what the new name should be, he spoke out against the franchise changing the original name in the first place.

“I don’t want to ruffle any feathers,” Gruden said. “But they should’ve never changed the name in the first place.”

Gruden opened his appearance on the show by sarcastically asking the hosts, Chris Russell and Pete Medhurst, “Are you guys just trying to figure out the new name? It's so exciting.” He then added, “I don’t think anybody really cares other than you guys.”

One of the hosts then replied, “And Jay, believe me, we don't care either.”

The team did not officially unveil a list of final name options, but those that are still being considered include the Hogs, Brigade, Armada and Defenders.

In five full seasons at the helm, Gruden guided Washington to one playoff appearance and two winning seasons. He was fired five games into the 2019 campaign after an 0–5 start.

