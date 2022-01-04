Washington Football Team to Unveil New Name on Feb. 2

The era of the Washington Football Team is almost over.

The organization announced Tuesday that it plans to unveil its new team name on Feb. 2, capping a process that started in the summer of 2020 when it got rid of its prior, longtime name.

“We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy and Gold in this next chapter,” team president Jason Wright wrote in a post released on the team's website. “Mark your calendars, Washington Family. This is not a day you'll want to miss!“

Wright did not disclose the finalists for the new name, but he did reveal that neither Wolves nor RedWolves will be the new name. He said that both were “fan favorites” but that upon looking into that option, they became aware of a “notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons.”

Last winter, the team launched a website, WashingtonJourney.com, that included a timeline where fans were able to view the name-creation process, submit their own ideas for the next team name and write their vision for the team and design a uniform and logo. The website also displayed some logos and names suggested by fans.

Washington changed its name in July of 2020 “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community,” according to a team-issued statement. Owner Dan Snyder had previously opposed a name change.

“We can't wait to hit the ground running with our team name and identity on a clear path—one without distracting obstacles, legal or otherwise,” Wright wrote. “And while we've always understood it would be a nearly impossible task to select a name that all of our fans would identify with as their first pick, we are very excited about our final selection, which aligns with our values, carries forth our rich history, represents the region and most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”

While news of the name change was announced Tuesday, the Football Team (6–10) has also been eliminated from postseason contention, and will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons

It finishes its season with the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

