The Cardinals now have one of their defensive stars back, announcing on Friday that they have designated J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve.

The defensive end can be activated to the 53-man roster anytime in the next three weeks. NFL Network reported Watt tore his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff in addition to dislocating his shoulder in October against Houston and reportedly underwent surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At the time, it was expected to be season-ending.

This is Watt's first season with the Cardinals after spending the previous decade with Houston. The 32-year-old is a three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year Award and has five first-team All-Pro selections. In seven games this season, Watt recorded 16 tackles and one sack with two passes defended and a forced fumble.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Arizona Cardinals, head over to All Cardinals.