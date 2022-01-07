Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
J.J. Watt

Cardinals Announce Huge Injury News for Star J.J. Watt

The Cardinals now have one of their defensive stars back, announcing on Friday that they have designated J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve. 

The defensive end can be activated to the 53-man roster anytime in the next three weeks. NFL Network reported Watt tore his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff in addition to dislocating his shoulder in October against Houston and reportedly underwent surgery, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

At the time, it was expected to be season-ending

SI Recommends

This is Watt's first season with the Cardinals after spending the previous decade with Houston. The 32-year-old is a three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year Award and has five first-team All-Pro selections. In seven games this season, Watt recorded 16 tackles and one sack with two passes defended and a forced fumble. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more news on the Arizona Cardinals, head over to All Cardinals.

YOU MAY LIKE

GENERAL_StartSit_010522
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 18

Taysom Hill has a plus matchup in must-win game for the Saints.

jon-taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are still on the playoff bubble.

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp and the Rams will look to play spoiler and push the 49ers out of postseason contention.

NFL on CBS
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Ratings Up for Every Network, Poised for Big Postseason

Perfect mix of teams, players, story lines should give NFL monster playoff ratings.

Kevin Ring stands next to his pink Ford F150.
Play
Fantasy

‘Humiliatingly Awesome:’ The Best (Worst?) Punishments for Fantasy Losers

Some fantasy leagues feature creative consequences for their last-place finishers.

Jim Nantz calls a March Madness game for CBS.
NFL

Nantz Out for CBS’s Bucs vs. Panthers Broadcast Sunday

With Jim Nantz in COVID-19 protocols, Tony Romo will have a new broadcast partner for Week 18.

sean-payton-consider-leaving-saints
Play
NFL

Sean Payton Should Consider Breaking With Saints

As New Orleans embarks on a search for its new franchise QB, the longtime coach might be smart to take a year off before choosing a new home.

Kennesaw State athletic department COO Tamica Smith Jones
College

Tamica Smith Jones Is Always Looking for the Next Bold Move

The COO of Kennesaw State’s athletic department has hit her share of roadblocks in her 20-year career, but none of them have stopped her.