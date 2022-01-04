Cardinals Playoff Scenarios: Week 18 Offers Potential for Division Title, Road Trips

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves competing for a variety of playoff seeds in Week 18. With a potential division title still in play, here's Arizona's playoff seedings heading into the season finale.

We're just a week removed from the Arizona Cardinals' first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

Excitement around the Valley has begun to build surrounding the Cardinals and the noise they could potentially make in the postseason, especially after rebounding from a three-game losing streak with a 25-22 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

While we do know that the Cardinals will be in the postseason, we're still unsure of when (or where) Arizona will be playing.

The Green Bay Packers have wrapped up the NFC's No. 1 seed, ensuring the path to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field while also clinching the sole bye week in the NFC playoffs.

So, we at least know the Cardinals will be participating in Wild Card weekend.

Thanks to Mark Dalton, Arizona's Senior Vice President of Media Relations, we have detailed info on the possibilities.

Cardinals Playoff Scenarios

The Cardinals still have a path to the NFC West title, which would land them a home game in the Wild Card round.

The formula is simple: Arizona needs a win over Seattle and for the Los Angeles Rams to lose to San Francisco.

In that scenario, the Cardinals would either become the No. 2 or No. 3 seed thanks to their tie-breaker over the Dallas Cowboys, which has already won the NFC East and will host a playoff game.

Arizona would gain the No. 2 seed should Tampa Bay lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, and would host the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cardinals would be the No. 3 seed if the Buccaneers win and would play host to the 49ers the following week.

Should the Cardinals not win the division, they will be packing their bags and hitting the road for the Wild Card round.

Arizona will take on the Rams in Los Angeles with a loss to Seattle and San Francisco, Dallas and Tampa Bay all emerging victorious this week.

Should Arizona lose while the 49ers and Cowboys win, but Tampa Bay loses, the Buccaneers will host the Cardinals.

Any other scenario aside from the aforementioned specifics will see a rematch of the Cardinals playing in Dallas on Wild Card weekend.

With a plethora of options still available for the Cardinals heading into the weekend, Arizona fans will be sure to keep their phones and scores on standby during the action, as only one team (Dallas, which plays on Saturday) in the aforementioned scenarios doesn't play during the same time slot.