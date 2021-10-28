Skip to main content
Report: J.J. Watt to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, to Miss Remainder of Season

Author:

On the eve of the Cardinals' primetime matchup with the first-place Packers, the injury bug has taken a big bite.

Arizona defensive end J.J. Watt will reportedly undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A date for the procedure is not yet known.

Watt sustained the injury during the second quarter of Arizona's 31-5 win over the Texans, but remained in the game. He finished the game with one tackle for loss.

Watt is in his first season with the Cardinals after spending the previous decade with Houston. The 32-year-old is a three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year Award and has five first-team All-Pro selections.

In seven games this season, Watt. has recorded 16 tackles and one sack with two passes defended and a forced fumble. Arizona is the last remaining undefeated team in the league.

