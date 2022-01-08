Derrick Henry won't be available for the Titans’ regular-season finale against the Texans on Sunday, the team confirmed.

Henry returned to practice this week after he was designated for return from the injured reserve, which means the Titans must activate the All-Pro running back within 21 days in order for him to be eligible to play in the postseason.

According to ESPN, Henry is still expected to return for the playoffs. The 2015 Heisman winner broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts, when he was the NFL’s leading rusher. Despite missing eight games this season so far, Henry still ranks sixth in the NFL with 937 rushing yards.

“We have some time to make that decision and we will evaluate where we are at,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday, per ESPN. “But I think that he looked good. We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at.”

In Henry’s absence, the Titans have turned primarily to D’Onta Foreman, who has eclipsed 100 rushing yards games in three of his last five games.

The Titans, who have already won the AFC South, can potentially buy Henry more time to recover by clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC this weekend. A win Sunday or a Chiefs loss Saturday against the Broncos would be enough to secure a bye for Tennessee.

