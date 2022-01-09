2022 NFL Draft Order: Jaguars on the Clock With No. 1 Pick

The Jaguars will pick first in the 2022 NFL draft despite defeating the Colts 26–11 on Sunday.

While Jacksonville entered Week 18 with eight consecutive defeats, it defeated Indianapolis handily in its regular season finale to finish the year 3–14. However, the Lions, who entered Week 18 holding the No. 2 pick, also won, sealing the top pick for the Jaguars.

Last year, the Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall. While Lawrence remains a cornerstone of the franchise, Jacksonville will enter the draft also having to figure out who its head coach will be next season. The franchise parted ways with coach Urban Meyer in mid-December.

Detroit has not had the No. 1 pick in the draft since 2009, when it selected quarterback Matthew Stafford following his college career at Georgia.

While there is no consensus No. 1 prospect following the end of the NFL and college football regular seasons, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux are expected to be among the first names called in the draft. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis are expected to be the first signal-callers selected.

The 2022 NFL draft is currently set to begin on April 28 and take place in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at what the first round looks like so far. The remainder of the first round order will be set depending on the rest of the Week 18 and postseason results.

Jaguars (3–14) Lions (3-13-1) Texans (4–13) TBD TBD Panthers (5–11) TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

More NFL Coverage:



• NFL's Most Fascinating Offense Is in Philadelphia

• Reassessing Mac Jones After His Rookie Season

• Previewing the Head Coach Hiring Cycle