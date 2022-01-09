Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

2022 NFL Draft Order: Jaguars on the Clock With No. 1 Pick

The Jaguars will pick first in the 2022 NFL draft despite defeating the Colts 26–11 on Sunday.

While Jacksonville entered Week 18 with eight consecutive defeats, it defeated Indianapolis handily in its regular season finale to finish the year 3–14. However, the Lions, who entered Week 18 holding the No. 2 pick, also won, sealing the top pick for the Jaguars.

Last year, the Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall. While Lawrence remains a cornerstone of the franchise, Jacksonville will enter the draft also having to figure out who its head coach will be next season. The franchise parted ways with coach Urban Meyer in mid-December.

Detroit has not had the No. 1 pick in the draft since 2009, when it selected quarterback Matthew Stafford following his college career at Georgia.

SI Recommends

While there is no consensus No. 1 prospect following the end of the NFL and college football regular seasons, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux are expected to be among the first names called in the draft. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis are expected to be the first signal-callers selected.

The 2022 NFL draft is currently set to begin on April 28 and take place in Las Vegas. 

Here's a look at what the first round looks like so far. The remainder of the first round order will be set depending on the rest of the Week 18 and postseason results.

  1. Jaguars (3–14)
  2. Lions (3-13-1)
  3. Texans (4–13)
  4. TBD
  5. TBD
  6. Panthers (5–11)
  7. TBD
  8. TBD
  9. TBD
  10. TBD
  11. TBD
  12. TBD
  13. TBD
  14. TBD
  15. TBD
  16. TBD
  17. TBD
  18. TBD

More NFL Coverage:

NFL's Most Fascinating Offense Is in Philadelphia
Reassessing Mac Jones After His Rookie Season
Previewing the Head Coach Hiring Cycle

YOU MAY LIKE

Ashley Cain-Gribble (right) and Timothy LeDuc (left) react after skating in the Championship Pairs Short Program event during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. They finished first in the event.
Olympics

Figure Skater Timothy LeDuc to Become First Out Nonbinary Winter Olympian

They will compete in Beijing with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble after the two won the U.S. Championships.

Some Jaguars fans wore clowns during the game/
NFL

Some Jaguars Fans Wore Clown Outfits to Sunday's Game vs. Colts

Here's why they wore the costumes.

joe-judge-giants
Extra Mustard

Giants’ Ineptitude Continues With QB Sneak on Third-and-9

The end of the 2021 season can't come soon enough for Joe Judge and the Giants.

matt-ryan-falcons
NFL

Report: Matt Ryan to Return as Falcons QB in 2022

Matty Ice is coming back to the Falcons in 2022.

Nick Saban stands on the sideline.
College Football

Nick Saban Provides His Thoughts on State of NIL in CFB

Here's what the Alabama coach had to say about NIL's impact on the sport.

manny-machado
Play
Fantasy

That Championship Season, Part 2

A week-by-week examination of how Phil Dussault won the 2021 National Fantasy Baseball Championship.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown to Have Ankle Surgery Jan. 18

When the Buccaneers released Brown last week, they also issued a statement about his ankle injury.

mike-mccarthy
NFL

Mike McCarthy Explains Decision to Keep Cowboys Starters in Late

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, along with many Dallas starters, played into the fourth quarter vs. the Eagles.