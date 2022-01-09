The Cowboys entered Saturday's game against the Eagles with the NFC East already clinched, but that didn't stop coach Mike McCarthy from playing his stars.

Starters like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott stayed in the game into the fourth quarter of the 51–26 win over the Eagles, who rested many of their starters after already being assured of a wild-card spot.

But McCarthy said that entering the playoffs, it was important for players to keep their rhythm.

“We talked about it Sunday after last week's game. We all felt clearly this is the best thing," McCarthy said after the game, per Sporting News. "The players wanted to play.

"Even the guys who didn't play wanted to play, so I think it tells you where we are as a football team, and that's exciting. This was the right thing for us to do, and I'm glad the way it turned out."

Prescott was only removed from the game in the fourth quarter after breaking Tony Romo's 2007 franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season. The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns on 21-for-27 passing along with his Cowboys-record 37th touchdown of the season.

The Cowboys will now wait on their playoff seeding and first-round opponent after entering Week 18 as the fourth seed in the NFC. Dallas can clinch the No. 3 seed with losses by the Rams (vs. 49ers) and the Cardinals (vs. Seahawks) and a Buccaneers win (vs. Panthers). Meanwhile, they can clinch the No. 2 seed with losses by the Rams, Cardinals and Bucs.

