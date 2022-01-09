Broncos, Coach Vic Fangio Part Ways After Three Seasons

The Broncos have parted ways with coach Vic Fangio, the team announced Sunday.

Fangio and the Broncos concluded their regular season Saturday with a 28–24 loss to the Chiefs.

Fangio spent three seasons as Denver's coach, amassing a 19–30 record in his tenure.

"I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he's accomplished in the NFL," general manager George Paton said in a statement. "Over the past year, I appreciate his partnership, friendship and the tireless work-ethic he demonstrated as our head coach.

"Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We're approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates."

Fangio, 63, had previously been an assistant for a number of NFL teams, including the Bears, 49ers, Ravens and Texans.

This year, the Broncos started the season 3–0 and stood at 7–6 before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion vs. the Bengals.

Denver would go on to lose its final four games of the season to finish the year 7–10.

Last offseason, the team hired Paton, the longtime Vikings assistant general manager, as their new general manager. Paton, who was given a six-year contract last offseason, inherited Fangio as his coach and will now oversee the hiring of the team's next coach, per team president Joe Ellis.

"George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos," Ellis said in a statement. "This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George's ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search."

