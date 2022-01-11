Bears Ask Permission to Speak With Bills Assistant About Head Coaching Job

The Bears have requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for its head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago is searching for a new head coach after dismissing Matt Nagy on Monday. Nagy went 34–31 in four seasons with Chicago, reaching the postseason twice.

Daboll, 46, has been Buffalo’s offensive coordinator since 2018. He served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2017 following 17 years as an NFL assistant. Daboll worked as New England’s wide receivers coach from 2002 to ’06, and he returned to the Patriots in 2013 as the team's tight ends coach.

The Bears finished 6–11 in 2021, its worst record since 2017. Chicago has not won a playoff game since 2010.

