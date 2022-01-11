Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Seahawks QB Geno Smith Arrested Monday

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team’s season-ending victory in Arizona.

According to King County Court records, Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and was released from custody around 9:30 a.m. Smith was arrested by the Washington State Patrol, but no other information was immediately available.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.

SI Recommends

Smith has just completed his third season with the Seahawks and had the most extensive playing time of his tenure in Seattle. He appeared in four games and started three while Russell Wilson was out due to finger surgery. Smith threw for 702 yards and five touchdowns with one interception.

Smith had appeared in just one game during his first two seasons with Seattle. He was on a one-year contract with Seattle and will be a free agent after the end of the current NFL season.

More NFL Coverage:

Mike Zimmer Era Marred by What Could Have Been
Matt Nagy's Bears Tenure Peaked in Year 1
Flores Firing Hints Toward Much Bigger Problems With the Dolphins
Seahawk Maven: Seahawks Play Spoiler in Season Finale, Smack Cardinals in 38-30 Road Victory

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, check out Seahawk Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early Rankings for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Lots will change, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year.

FBS College Football Championship Game, College sports, College football, FBS College Football Playoff, Sports, Football
College Football

Tension Looms As CFB's Playoff Expansion Model Is Delayed—Again

Blocks away from the site of tonight’s national title game, leaders could not agree on an expansion model, leaving some exhausted—and angry.

Christian McCaffrey with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers GM, Coach Comment on McCaffrey Trade Rumors

McCaffrey has only appeared in 10 games in the last two seasons.

jerod-mayo-patriots
NFL

Broncos Request to Speak to Pats Assistant Jerod Mayo for HC Vacancy

Another New England assistant is interviewing for a head coaching vacancy.

shaq lawson
NFL

Shaq Lawson Clears Waivers, Can Play for Any Team in Playoffs

Lawson, a former first-round pick who played in 14 games in 2021, cleared waivers on Monday after being released by the Jets.

Aric Almirola drives during the NASCAR Burnouts on Broadway event on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Racing

Aric Almirola Announces He’ll Retire After 2022 NASCAR Season

The current Stewart-Haas Racing driver has made over 560 starts across the three national series during his career.

nick-saban3
College Football

Nick Saban Reveals Who He Thinks Is the Greatest Coach of All Time

The Alabama coach is on the verge of making school history.

college-football-playoff-2022
College Football

McMurphy Reveals Final AP Ballot Before National Title Game

The ballot was revealed before Monday's national championship in Indianapolis.