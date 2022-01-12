Skip to main content
Two Buccaneers Offensive Players Are Doubtful for Tampa Bay's Game Against Eagles

Tampa Bay could be without two of its playmakers when the Buccaneers (13–4) host the Eagles (9–8) on Sunday as part of the NFC wild-card weekend.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday that wide receiver Cyril Grayson and running back Ronald Jones II are doubtful to play against Philadelphia on Sunday. Grayson suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Buccaneers’ game against the Panthers in Week 18. He did not return to the game.

Jones tweaked his ankle in the Buccaneers’ victory against the Jets in Week 17 and did not play against the Panthers on Sunday. Grayson has recorded 10 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season, with most of his production coming after Chris Godwin's season-ending injury and Antonio Brown's departure.

Jones rushed for 428 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games this season. With Jones doubtful, running backs Leonard Fournette—who has been dealing with a hamstring injury—and Giovani Bernard (knee and hip issues) practiced with the team on Wednesday after being elevated from the team's injured reserve list. 

SI Recommends

During the regular season, Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia 28–22 on Oct. 14. When it comes to playoff history, the two teams are tied 2–2 with the Eagles winning two of the last three meetings.

The Bucs and Eagles last played in the playoffs on Jan. 19, 2003, when the Eagles defeated the Buccaneers 27–10. Tampa Bay will look to become the eighth team overall, and the first since the 2004 Patriots, to repeat as champions since the first Super Bowl in 1967. 

