December 20, 2021
NFL
Report: Chris Godwin 'Expected' to Miss Rest of Buccaneers Regular Season with MCL Injury

Author:

The Buccaneers had their worst offensive performance of the Tom Brady era on Sunday, in a 9–0 loss to the Saints. To make matters worse, the team will be without Chris Godwin, one of its top weapons in the passing game, for some time.

Godwin caught a team-high six passes for 49 yards in the game, before going out after taking a big shot to the knee by defender P.J. Williams. Luckily, it sounds like he's avoided a significant injury, but he will miss a chunk of game time. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Godwin is expected to miss the Buccaneers' final three regular season games, but should be able to return for the postseason.

Tampa Bay heads to Carolina on Sunday, before wrapping up the season with a game at the New York Jets on Jan. 2 and a home game against Carolina on Jan. 9.

Godwin was one of three major losses for Tampa Bay on Sunday. Mike Evans, the team's biggest touchdown threat at the wide receiver position, left with a hamstring injury, while starting running back Leonard Fournette left with an ankle injury. The team has also been without Breshad Perriman, who was added to the COVID-19/reserve list on Friday.

In 14 games this season, Godwin has a career-high 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the Buccaneers in both receptions and yardage this season.

The team should get a lift by the return of Antonio Brown from injury and suspension over his fake vaccination card controversy. Brown had been out with an ankle injury since Week 6, and his return coincides with the end of the three-game suspension that he faced. He is now fully vaccinated, per reports.

"It's in the best interest of our football team," coach Bruce Arians said of Brown and safety Mike Edwards's returns from suspension, per The Athletic. "Both of those guys have served their time and we'll welcome them back."

At 10–4 on the season, the Buccaneers currently lead the NFC South and occupy the third-spot in the NFC playoff picture.

