Report: Texans Make Decision on Coach David Culley

The Texans dismissed coach David Culley on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Culley, 66, went 4–13 in 2021, his first year as an NFL head coach. The Texans started the season 1–0 after a win over the Jaguars, and they logged wins over the Titans, Chargers and Jacksonville in the season's final eight weeks. Despite a relatively competitive season, especially compared to the bleak expectations for the team, Culley’s time in Houston has come to an end.

Culley logged over a decade as a college assistant before his first NFL job with the Buccaneers in 1994. He then served as an assistant with Tampa, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before recent stints in Kansas City and Buffalo.

Culley was Baltimore's quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning to a role as the team's assistant head coach wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020.

Houston enters 2022 seeking to return to the postseason after back-to-back absences. The Texans reached the playoffs six times from 2011 to ’19, though they never advanced past the divisional round.

