Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Texans Make Decision on Coach David Culley

The Texans dismissed coach David Culley on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Culley, 66, went 4–13 in 2021, his first year as an NFL head coach. The Texans started the season 1–0 after a win over the Jaguars, and they logged wins over the Titans, Chargers and Jacksonville in the season's final eight weeks. Despite a relatively competitive season, especially compared to the bleak expectations for the team, Culley’s time in Houston has come to an end. 

Culley logged over a decade as a college assistant before his first NFL job with the Buccaneers in 1994. He then served as an assistant with Tampa, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia before recent stints in Kansas City and Buffalo. 

SI Recommends

Culley was Baltimore's quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning to a role as the team's assistant head coach wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2019 and 2020. 

Houston enters 2022 seeking to return to the postseason after back-to-back absences. The Texans reached the playoffs six times from 2011 to ’19, though they never advanced past the divisional round.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Carson Wentz speaks with Frank Reich.
NFL

Colts GM Shares Where Things Stand With Carson Wentz

Colts GM Chris Ballard addressed the QB's struggles down the stretch, and his long term viability with the team.

JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass for Pittsburgh.
NFL

Steelers Make Major Roster Decision on Smith-Schuster

He hasn't played since Week 5 due to a shoulder injury.

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings.
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Knicks Steal Cam Reddish From Hawks

New York is reportedly acquiring the swingman in a deal with Atlanta in exchange for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick.

Tom Rathman plays for the 49ers
Extra Mustard

Former 49ers RB Makes Bold Prediction for Game vs. Cowboys

The 49ers enter Sunday's game as an underdog, but one former 49ers legend remains confident in the team's chances.

Joe Judge with the New York Giants
NFL

Judge Thanks Giants Coaches With Pizza, Beer After Firing

New York's former coach seemed to be in good spirits despite his dismissal Tuesday.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt at the Big Ten championship.
Extra Mustard

Klatt Apologizes After Controversial Interview Moment

Alabama fans were not happy with Joel Klatt after his recent Kayvon Thibodeaux interview.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview and Best Bet: 49ers-Cowboys

Analysis and a best bet for Sunday's throwback Wild-Card matchup featuring the Cowboys welcoming the 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
NFL

Wild-Card Weekend Betting Preview and Best Bet: Eagles-Buccaneers

Analysis and a best bet for Sunday's NFC Wild-Card matchup featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers hosting the Eagles.