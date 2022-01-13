Skip to main content
Why Joe Judge Reportedly Ordered So Much Pizza, Beer After Getting Fired

Joe Judge was dismissed from his role as the Giants's coach on Tuesday, though he appeared in relatively good spirits the next day at his New Jersey home. 

Judge was photographed outside his house as a healthy portion of pizza and beer was delivered, and it wasn't just New York's former coach indulging in a post-firing feast. Judge reportedly held a get-together with his assistants and coordinators as well as their families, holding an “Irish Wake” of sorts, per the New York Daily News's Pat Leonard

Giants safety Logan Ryan also reportedly attended Wednesday's event, which featured Michelob Ultra, Coors Light, and Judge's preferred choices, Guinness and Corona. Even if Judge couldn't win on the field in New York, it's nice to see him bonding with his fellow coaches on the way out. 

Judge posted a 10–23 in two seasons with New York. The Giants enter 2022 following five straight seasons with at least 10 losses, and the franchise has not won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012. 

