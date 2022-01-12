Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

John Mara Makes a Painful Confession About Giants

The 2021 season was by far one of the most disappointing seasons John Mara said he's ever been through.

When an organization like the New York Giants has been around for nearly a century, there are sure to be more than just a few cringeworthy moments.

But for team co-owner John Mara, who witnessed events such as the Fumble, the Miracle of the New Meadowlands (DeSean Jackson game), the Ray Handley era, and others, what the Giants just went through in 2021 seems to be the clear-cut winner as far as most embarrassing moments in Mara's lifetime.  

"Honestly, I would have to say yes. Yes, it is," he said when asked if this season was the most embarrassed he's felt in his direct association with the team. 

"I kept thinking during the season that we had hit rock bottom, and then each week, it got a little worse. So honestly, I'm not proud of saying this, but if I'm gonna be 100% honest, I would've to say yes."

Those feelings are a big reason why Mara finally decided to blow the whole thing up and start anew in a search for a general manager and head coach that could begin their respective tenures on the same page and hopefully get the franchise back on track. 

More from Giants Country

Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read.

Sep 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (left) with co-owner John Mara before a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.

Giants John Mara Explains Why Team Had to Move On from Head Coach Joe Judge

Despite watching the team slide down the tubes in the final six weeks of the season, Giants co-owner John Mara believes Joe Judge can still become a very good NFL head coach.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants CEO and co-owner John Mara on the field before the Giants host the Washington Football Team in the final game of the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
News

John Mara Makes a Painful Confession About Giants

The 2021 season was by far one of the most disappointing seasons John Mara said he's ever been through.

22 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (left) with co-owner John Mara before a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants John Mara Explains Why Team Had to Move On from Head Coach Joe Judge

Despite watching the team slide down the tubes in the final six weeks of the season, Giants co-owner John Mara believes Joe Judge can still become a very good NFL head coach.

45 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants co-director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, left, general manager Dave Gettleman, center, and owner John Mara looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Co-owner John Mara Says Head Coach, GM Only Voices That Matter in Personnel Decisions

John Mara identified two primary voices who, at the end of the day, have the biggest say in the team's personnel decisions, and that neither belongs to any of his relatives.

2 hours ago
1 / 7

Despite taking such a drastic step, there is still some concern among the fan base about Mara's ability to get it right given the team's poor track record with hiring top decision-makers, a concern that Mara said he understands.

"I haven't given (the fan base) any reason to believe that (he can turn things around). It's up to me to make the right choices; up to Steve (Tisch) and I to make the right choices going forward to earn back their trust. And that is not gonna be an overnight process; that's gonna take some time. But it starts with getting the general manager pick done correctly, and then with hiring the right head coach."

Mara, who admitted to rushing through the general manager hiring process last time--Gettleman was hired before the 2018 season ended, the Giants' working off a limited candidate pool that included mostly in-house candidates and Louis Riddick, who has been an ESPN television analyst--also understands the importance of being patient this time around and letting the process play out.

"I feel very good about the group of candidates for the general manager position that we have scheduled right now," Mara said when asked how confident he was in being able to get it right this time.

"I think any one of a number of them would make an excellent general manager. So I am confident that we are the resources to make the right choice."

 

Join the Giants Country Community

 

New York Giants CEO and co-owner John Mara on the field before the Giants host the Washington Football Team in the final game of the season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
News

John Mara Makes a Painful Confession About Giants

22 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (left) with co-owner John Mara before a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants John Mara Explains Why Team Had to Move On from Head Coach Joe Judge

45 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants co-director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, left, general manager Dave Gettleman, center, and owner John Mara looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants Co-owner John Mara Says Head Coach, GM Only Voices That Matter in Personnel Decisions

2 hours ago
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
News

Giants Complete Interview with Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen

3 hours ago
Jul 26, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants co-owner John Mara talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

Unveiling Seven Potential Giants Head Coaching Candidates

3 hours ago
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Big Blue+

For the Giants, Pressing the Reset Button Was Easy; Now Comes the Hard Part

6 hours ago
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge on the field for warm ups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Relieve Joe Judge of His Head Coaching Duties

20 hours ago
Service members make the pick for the New York Giants during the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Draft

NFL Draft Bible Eyes These Two Positions for Giants in Round 1 Mock Draft

Jan 11, 2022