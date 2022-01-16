Skip to main content
Raiders QB Derek Carr Endorses Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia: ‘We All Think He’s the Right Guy’

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr offered a clear endorsement of the team's interim coach Rich Bisaccia following Las Vegas's 26–19 loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

"I think we can all think that he's the right guy," Carr said. "He's proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I'm thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don't make, I don't get to make. I just play quarterback ... but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together."

Bisaccia took over the interim coach role in mid-October, following coach Jon Gruden resigning after the release of anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic emails.

Bisaccia, 61, led Oakland to a 7–5 record this season and guided the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

"We have so many guys that just fought and bought into what Coach Rich gave us. Coach Marinelli, coach Bradley, [Greg Olson], everybody—they stuck with us and we stuck with them," defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "We just came up a little bit short. It's tough but I just know we'll be back. We'll be back and we'll have another opportunity."

Raiders owner Mark Davis has remained silent on the team's head-coaching search and it is unclear if Bisaccia will be considered for the team's permanent head coaching job. 

The Raiders have had five head coaches—either interim of permanent—since 2014.

