Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will miss the team's wild-card game against the Buccaneers on Sunday after undergoing an emergency procedure to address "a life-threatening situation," the team announced.

Sweat had been listed on the team's injury report this week with an illness. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that Sweat had an abdominal problem.

While Sweat was spotted yesterday at the team's hotel ahead of Sunday's game, the team's medical staff determined that he wasn't ready to return.

"On Tuesday night, Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital," the Eagles said in a statement. "He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation.

"In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return to play. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff."

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, the Eagles said that the emergency procedure was not for a ruptured appendix. No further details have been released about the type or extent of the procedure.

Sweat, a fourth-round pick out of Florida State in the 2018 draft, leads the Eagles with 7.5 sacks, along with Javon Hargrave.

The Eagles previously lost to the Bucs, 28–22, in Week 6.

