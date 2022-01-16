Skip to main content
Report: Referee, Officials From Raiders-Bengals Not Expected to Work Again During Postseason

Referee Jerome Boger and the officials that worked the AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals on Saturday are not expected to officiate another game this postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As noted by ESPN, the league grades officials after each game, and Boger and his crew are not expected to receive high marks for Saturday's contest.

Among the more controversial moments, they ruled that a whistle was blown after Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown from quarterback Joe Burrow, despite replays appearing to show otherwise. The play occurred in the second quarter of the contest and gave the Bengals a 20—6 lead.

After the game, NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson defended the ruling on the field, saying, “We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play—they got together and talked—they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball.”

Inadvertent and/or erroneous whistles are not reviewable under the NFL's current instant replay rules.

"In the moment, we didn't know because we heard a whistle," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "The ref said he was out, and then they said it was a touchdown—and then there was no review. So we were just like, 'Alright,' so we just kept going. We had our opportunities. We just didn't capitalize."

Boger has been an NFL referee since 2004, beginning his career with the league as a line judge before being promoted. He officiated Super Bowl XLVII in ’13, between the Ravens and the 49ers.

Cincinnati would go on to defeat Las Vegas, 26–19, to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

