Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NFL Senior VP of Officiating Issues Perplexing Statement on Controversial Bengals TD

The Bengals scored their first playoff win in over three decades on Saturday, stopping the Raiders at the goal line with 12 seconds to go to clinch the 26-19 victory. The play on everybody's mind after the game came in the first half, though, when an officiating error gave a big assist to Cincinnati's second touchdown.

On a key third-down play late in the second quarter, Joe Burrow scrambled to the sideline and threw a 10-yard score to Tyler Boyd to take a 20-6 lead. As the pass was mid-air, an official blew his whistle, which should have negated the touchdown.

After the game, however, NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson spoke to a reporter and told him that the referees determined the whistle was blown after Chase caught the ball. 

SI Recommends

“We confirmed with the referee and the crew that on that play — they got together and talked — they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle for them on the field was blown after the receiver caught the ball.”

Anderson confirmed the whistle was blown erroneously and was not a reviewable play. The crew's decision appears to directly contradict the video where the whistle can clearly be heard before Boyd makes the grab. Per NFL rules, the down should have been re-played. Instead, the Bengals got their six points. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals.

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin durant
NBA

Kevin Durant Exits Game vs. Pelicans With Sprained Left Knee

Durant hurt his knee after teammate Bruce Brown fell into it, and limped to the locker room for further inspection.

joe burrow (1)
NFL

Bengals TD Before Halftime Aided by Possible Inadvertent Whistle

Joe Burrow nearly stepped out of bounds as he threw the pass, as it sounded like a whistle was blown before the touchdown was scored.

nfl-joe-burrow-franchise-altering-playoff-win
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

While recent teams have shown you can compete with average QB play, the Bengals' young superstar is something else entirely.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Bryce Williams (14) celebrates with forward Tyreek Smith (23) following their victory over the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center.
College Basketball

No. 1 Baylor Loses Second Straight at Home to Unranked OSU

The Bears suffered consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
NFL

Bengals Win First Playoff Game Since 1991

Carr’s interception sealed the win for Cincinnati after leading his team down the field.

Joe Lombardi
NFL

Texans Interview Chargers’ Joe Lombardi, FAU's Hines Ward

Houston has now interviewed three people for its head coaching vacancy.

real-betis
Soccer

Real Betis-Sevilla Suspended After Fan-Thrown Object Hits Player

An object thrown from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head Saturday.

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning.
Extra Mustard

Kirby Smart’s Text to Dan Lanning After Title Goes Viral

The former Georgia defensive coordinator is now headed to Oregon as its new head coach.