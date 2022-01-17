Packers Now Know Their Divisional Round Opponent After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers

After the wild ending to the Cowboys-49ers game on Sunday, the Packers now know who they’ll be hosting in the divisional round. The 49ers will travel to Lambeau where Arron Rodgers and company will be waiting.

San Francisco escaped AT&T stadium with a 23–17 win, but now will head to the frozen tundra where MVP-favorite Aaron Rodgers and a rested No. 1 Packers team will look to start their playoffs strong.

The No. 6 49ers faced the Packers in Week 3 of the regular season and narrowly lost 30–28 at home. The Sunday Night Football matchup ended with a walk-off field goal by Mason Crosby to leave San Francisco in heartbreak.

In that game, Rodgers finished with 261 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Star wide receiver Davante Adams caught 12 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown as well. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns but also threw an interception.

The date and time of the matchup has yet to be announced.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Packers news, head over to All Packers.