After a dramatic and controversial loss for the Cowboys on Sunday, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo broke down the final play that the entire football world was talking about. And why it was Dak Prescott’s fault.

With just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down six points at the 40-yard line, Prescott ran the ball for a first down and more. But after the play he scrambled to his feet in an attempted to get another snap off to spike the ball and stop the clock. In his panic, he gave the ball to his center and not the referee. The official was forced to run to the ball and bumped into Prescott because he had to properly place it.

But it was too late. The Cowboys weren’t able to get the snap off in time and the 49ers won 23–17. Romo proceeded to break it down.

“You can’t set your own ball as a center, you’ve got to give it to the ref,” Romo said. ”Dak Prescott should have looked and found the ref. You can't give it to your center”

It was a nightmarish way to end the season for Dallas, but the 49ers will move on and face the Packers in the divisional round.

