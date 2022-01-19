Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Updates Fans on His Toe Heading Into Packers vs. 49ers Playoff Game

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his fractured toe during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday

The signal-caller has been dealing with the injury for several months, and last week he said he hasn't needed a pain-killing injection for the last few weeks—a major improvement from before. The latest on the injury is even more encouraging. 

“As far as how it's feeling, it feels really good,” Rodgers said. “There's still some achiness from time to time but I think at this point I'm as close to 100% as I'm going to get for the rest of the season. So it's not an issue, I've been practicing every single day now. There's a little discomfort, but I feel good.”

The injury was a major storyline earlier in the season when Rodgers sarcastically said he was dealing with “COVID toe,” a layman's term for a condition known as pernio or chilblains, which some individuals who get the virus develop. Multiple outlets ran with Rodgers's quote, and he eventually clarified that it was a fracture. 

SI Recommends

How Rodgers sustained the injury is also unknown, and he doesn't appear willing to disclose it. On the show, the three-time MVP was asked if he would ever tell how he injured his toe. 

“Look man, I told you I didn't have COVD toe and I hurt it during COVID,” he said. “So it was a COVID injury, COVID-time injury but not COVID toe and I think that's all that needs to be said.”

Rodgers and the Packers are scheduled to host the 49ers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in the divisional round of the playoffs.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central

YOU MAY LIKE

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones.
Extra Mustard

Orlovsky: Cowboys Should Fire McCarthy After Miscues

ESPN's analyst ran down a long list of miscues from the Cowboys in 2021.

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Brady Discusses Idea of Favorable Treatment From Refs

The Tampa Bay quarterback does agree that they may let him get away with more unsportsmanlike conduct calls compared to others.

derrick-henry-titans
NFL

Derrick Henry ‘Feels Great’After Return to Practice

Henry returned to practice in pads on Tuesday.

arsenal1
Soccer

Report: FA Probes Arsenal Player's Yellow Card, Betting

An unusual amount of money was reportedly bet on a specific Arsenal player being shown a yellow card during a Premier League match.

Closeup of indie wrestler Homicide (Dee Erazo)
Play
Wrestling

Indie Wrestling Great Homicide Enjoying the Twilight of His Career

“My time is almost over, but I plan on going out in style.”

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

AB Comments on Video of Arians Smacking His Player on Helmet

Arians was reportedly fined $50,000 for smacking one of his own player's on the helmet.

jose-abreu-contract-white-sox
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Chicago White Sox Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Toronto White Sox hitters and pitchers.

Bruce Arians on the sideline during the Bucs' victory over the Bills
NFL

Bruce Arians Fined $50,000 For Hitting Player on Helmet

Arians plans to appeal the fine.