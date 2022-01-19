Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his fractured toe during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

The signal-caller has been dealing with the injury for several months, and last week he said he hasn't needed a pain-killing injection for the last few weeks—a major improvement from before. The latest on the injury is even more encouraging.

“As far as how it's feeling, it feels really good,” Rodgers said. “There's still some achiness from time to time but I think at this point I'm as close to 100% as I'm going to get for the rest of the season. So it's not an issue, I've been practicing every single day now. There's a little discomfort, but I feel good.”

The injury was a major storyline earlier in the season when Rodgers sarcastically said he was dealing with “COVID toe,” a layman's term for a condition known as pernio or chilblains, which some individuals who get the virus develop. Multiple outlets ran with Rodgers's quote, and he eventually clarified that it was a fracture.

How Rodgers sustained the injury is also unknown, and he doesn't appear willing to disclose it. On the show, the three-time MVP was asked if he would ever tell how he injured his toe.

“Look man, I told you I didn't have COVD toe and I hurt it during COVID,” he said. “So it was a COVID injury, COVID-time injury but not COVID toe and I think that's all that needs to be said.”

Rodgers and the Packers are scheduled to host the 49ers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in the divisional round of the playoffs.

