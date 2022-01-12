Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers Shares Major Update on Fractured Toe

Potential playoff opponents be aware: Aaron Rodgers said he is closing in on being 100% healthy. 

With the Packers clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Rodgers will have an extra week to rest before the divisional round. By then, the Packers star said he should be fully recovered from a toe injury that has plagued him for much of the season.

Rodgers, who said he fractured his toe during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in November, said he hasn't needed a pain-killing injection for the last few weeks. 

“That’s been the most encouraging thing,” Rodgers said during Wednesday's media availability. "Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe—very painful, but numbing agent. So that helped me get through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that and it’s been a few games now without doing that.

“So, I’m feeling good, practiced today. Close to 100%. Think I should be 100% probably by next week.”

Often the center of controversy this season, Rodgers has had a busy week. From calling out a MVP voter who said Rodgers didn't deserve the award due to his COVID-19 protocol violations to denying a prank story that the quarterback would boycott the Super Bowl, Rodgers may very well be on his way to a second straight MVP award. 

The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions in helping the Packers to a 13–4 record this season. In the divisional round, Green Bay will host the lowest-remaining NFC seed remaining from wild-card weekend. 

For more Packers news, head over to Packer Central

 

