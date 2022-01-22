Titans running back Derrick Henry will reportedly not be under a snap count or have any limitations in the divisional round matchup against the Bengals on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The team reportedly practiced in pads this week in order to help get him ready for the playoff game.

Henry underwent surgery after breaking his foot in Week 8 against the Colts, a game he entered as the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the surgery, Henry—who now has a big steel plate in his foot—previously said he could not even drive for five weeks.

The Titans officially announced his return from the injured reserve on Friday just before the deadline. Henry returned to practice in pads on Tuesday, saying a day later that he “feels great.” He added that his foot does not feel any different now than before the injury.

The Titans face Joe Burrow and the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

