Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Titans Star Derrick Henry Will Have ‘No Limitations’ vs. Bengals

Titans running back Derrick Henry will reportedly not be under a snap count or have any limitations in the divisional round matchup against the Bengals on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini

The team reportedly practiced in pads this week in order to help get him ready for the playoff game. 

Henry underwent surgery after breaking his foot in Week 8 against the Colts, a game he entered as the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the surgery, Henry—who now has a big steel plate in his foot—previously said he could not even drive for five weeks.

SI Recommends

The Titans officially announced his return from the injured reserve on Friday just before the deadline. Henry returned to practice in pads on Tuesday, saying a day later that he “feels great.” He added that his foot does not feel any different now than before the injury.

The Titans face Joe Burrow and the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, head over to All Titans.

YOU MAY LIKE

jim-caldwell-contract-extension.jpg
NFL

Ex-NFL Head Coach Refutes Turning Down Two Job Interviews

Jim Caldwell said the report of him turning down two HC interviews was not true.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits to Shelby Rogers of the USA on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Play
Tennis

Australian Open Midterm Grades: Ash Barty Dominates, TV Coverage Falters

Plus, Rafael Nadal is 12 sets from becoming the men’s all-time majors singles winner.

caruso
NBA

Alex Caruso on Grayson Allen Foul: ‘Kind of Bulls---’

The Bulls guard said the flagrant foul could have been much worse.

bucks-allen
NBA

Billy Donovan on Grayson Allen Foul: ‘He Has a History of This‘

Allen was ejected in the third quarter for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.

grayson-allen
NBA

Watch: Grayson Allen Ejected After Dangerous Foul on Alex Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected after a dangerous foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Colts cheerleader Vanessa Wahl
NFL

The Story Behind the Colts’ Pro Bowl Cheerleader’s Success

Vanessa Wahl always wanted to be a Pro Bowl cheerleader. After the death of her father, a lifelong Colts fan and the ultimate cheer dad, the achievement is even more meaningful.

Penny-Hardaway-Comments-James-Wiseman
College Basketball

Tigers’ Penny Hardaway Apologizes For Expletive-Filled Rant

“I let my emotions get the best of me last night and that's not the way you handle situations.”

June Jones
College Football

June Jones ‘Still Interested’ in Hawai’i Coaching Job

Jones turned down an offer for the position earlier on Friday afternoon.