Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Niners Take Down Packers on Last-Second Field Goal Despite No Offensive Touchdowns

The 49ers are heading to the NFC championship after a miraculous walk-off field goal in the snow at Lambeau Field. 

The top-seeded Packers were stunned by the No. 6-seeded 49ers and their season comes to an end thanks to a 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould to ice the game, 13–10. San Francisco never scored an offensive touchdown in what ended up being an instant classic. 

Special teams proved to be the most important aspect of the night with Green Bay's unit struggling mightily throughout. The 49ers were inept offensively but blocked a Packers field goal before halftime, and the big turning point came when they blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie it at 10. 

SI Recommends

The air was sucked out of the frozen tundra and San Francisco was able to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense shortly after. Despite struggling throughout the night, the 49ers were able to give Gould a shot at the win and the rest is history. Gould has never missed an extra point or a field goal in his entire playoff career. 

The 49ers will move on to the NFC championship where they'll face the winner of the Bucs–Rams game that's on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more 49ers news, head over to All 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Closeup of UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in the Octagon
MMA

UFC 270 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Francis Ngannou makes his first defense of the heavyweight title at UFC 270.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, middle, is congratulated by tight end George Kittle (85) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring.
NFL

Live: San Francisco Stuns Green Bay With Walk-Off Field Goal Win

Can San Francisco continue their late-season magic, or will the reigning MVP put an end to their post-season hopes? Follow along for live coverage here.

joe-burrow-bengals-beat-titans-playoffs
Play
NFL

Burrow Survives Onslaught to Reach AFC Championship

The Titans came after him with everything they had. But not even nine sacks could put an end to Cincinnati’s joyous playoff run.

hawaii football
College Football

Hawai’i Announces Timmy Chang As New Head Football Coach

Chang finished his playing career at Hawai’i as college football’s all-time leader in passing yards, and has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with Nevada.

Joe Burrow after a playoff win.
NFL

Joe Burrow: ‘We're Coming for it All’

The quarterback is not a fan of Cincinnati being known as underdogs.

dan quinn
NFL

Giants Set to Interview Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Job Monday

Whoever the Giants hire will be the franchise’s sixth head coach over the past eight seasons.

Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Report: Rhule Would Be Interested in Michigan Job if Harbaugh Leaves

The Panthers coach has found himself in the hot seat after posting a 10-23 record in two seasons.

Evan McPherson after nailing a 52-yard field goal for the win over the Titans.
NFL

Burrow Shares McPherson's Instantly Iconic Pre-Kick Quote

Even Joe Burrow was in awe of an ice-cold Evan McPherson when he took the field to send Cincinnati to the AFC Championship.