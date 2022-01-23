The 49ers are heading to the NFC championship after a miraculous walk-off field goal in the snow at Lambeau Field.

The top-seeded Packers were stunned by the No. 6-seeded 49ers and their season comes to an end thanks to a 45-yard field goal from Robbie Gould to ice the game, 13–10. San Francisco never scored an offensive touchdown in what ended up being an instant classic.

Special teams proved to be the most important aspect of the night with Green Bay's unit struggling mightily throughout. The 49ers were inept offensively but blocked a Packers field goal before halftime, and the big turning point came when they blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie it at 10.

The air was sucked out of the frozen tundra and San Francisco was able to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense shortly after. Despite struggling throughout the night, the 49ers were able to give Gould a shot at the win and the rest is history. Gould has never missed an extra point or a field goal in his entire playoff career.

The 49ers will move on to the NFC championship where they'll face the winner of the Bucs–Rams game that's on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

