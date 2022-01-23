Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Drops Bold Quote After Huge Win Over Titans

After his team’s 19–16 win via a walk-off field goal on Saturday, Joe Burrow made it clear that he’s not a fan of the underdog label anymore. The Bengals won their first playoff game on the road in franchise history and did it against the top-seeded Titans. But the sophomore signal-caller saw this coming. 

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” he said. “We’re a really really good team. We’re here to make noise. Teams are gonna have to pay attention to us. Like I said, we’re a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.”

The Bengals’ limited postseason history is nothing to be proud about. They were 4–14 before Burrow arrived. In his first two playoff games, Cincinnati is 2–0 and on its way to its first AFC championship game since 1988 with a chance to make its first Super Bowl since 1989. 

All things considered, Burrow and company will not be an easy win for either the Bills or Chiefs in next week’s AFC championship. Cincinnati could very well shock the world and take the Lombardi Trophy while continuously being underestimated. 

More NFL Coverage: 

