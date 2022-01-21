The Panthers are reportedly expected to hire Ben McAdoo as the franchise's next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The details of the contract still need to be worked out, per The Charlotte Observer's Jonathan Alexander.

Carolina fired former coordinator Joe Brady at midseason after less than two years with the franchise. He joined the team in 2020 after winning the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, in 2019 when he was with LSU.

One of the biggest question marks of the season was regarding the quarterback position, which became a revolving door featuring the likes of Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and Cam Newton.

Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon stepped in as interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season, but he did not have much luck with the quarterback room either, even once Darnold returned. The Panthers lost all five of their remaining games with him at the offensive helm.

McAdoo served as the Giants' offensive coordinator from 2014–15 before taking over as head coach ahead of the 2016 season. However, he was let go during the 2017 stretch, with the team at 2–10.

As The Athletic's Joe Person noted, he interviewed for the quarterback coach position with the Panthers in 2020 and 2021, but was not selected either time.

