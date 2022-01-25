Skip to main content
Tom Brady Expresses Gratitude for Buccaneers Players, Fans Amid Uncertain Future

There's been consistent chatter around the league regarding the future of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady following his loss to the Rams in the NFC divisional round. 

The seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote a post on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing his gratitude for the fans and those who supported the Bucs this season as he navigates what his future will hold in the coming weeks. Brady didn't necessarily tip his hand on his future in Tuesday‘s note.

“I understand at this age in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends,” Brady wrote. “But this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long.”

“I always want to win, I think that's pretty apparent by now, but that doesn't mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did. There's so much to appreciate in a season like this when you're surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

Brady‘s message comes one day after he discussed the role of his family as he mulls a return in 2022.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want,” Brady said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady finished the 2021 season leading the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). He tallied 329 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in Tampa Bay’s loss to Los Angeles.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers, go to All Bucs

