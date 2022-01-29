Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has emerged as a strong candidate for the vacant head coaching position with the Raiders.

There has been mutual interest between McDaniels and the Raiders, sources told Albert Breer of The MMQB earlier this week.

Now, it appears that said that the Raiders will interview McDaniels on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network,.

Las Vegas has been interested in McDaniels for a few weeks, as the franchise has envisioned pairing him with personnel executives that he has worked with in the past, such as Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator has been praised for his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones in New England, who paced NFL rookies with his play as a passer. While leaving New England would cost him the opportunity of continuing to work with Jones moving forward, the allure of once again becoming a head coach and working with veteran signal-caller Derek Carr might be too good to pass up.

McDaniels has spent all but three seasons of his professional coaching career with the Patriots, as he has played a part in six different championship coaching staffs in New England.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Raiders coverage, visit Raiders Maven.