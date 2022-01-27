ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday afternoon that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has emerged as a candidate in the Raiders’ search for a new head coach, and is expected to interview with the team.

Albert Breer of The MMQB added that there is mutual interest between the Raiders and McDaniels.

Following the mid-season resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Las Vegas elevated special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to interim head coach.

Bisaccia, who went 7–6 as the team’s head coach, is considered to be a potential candidate to be the permanent replacement for Jon Gruden. But Raiders owner Mark Davis is keeping all options open outside of the organization as well.

Breer added that the Raiders’ interest in McDaniels has been there for a couple weeks and that interviews with McDaniels-connected personnel executives, such as Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, have set the stage for this interview.

Breer added that McDaniels’s general manager in Cleveland (where he was a finalist for the head coaching job in 2020) was Ziegler, and both Ziegler and Kelly worked with McDaniels when he was the head coach of the Broncos from 2009 to ’10.

If McDaniels were to leave New England, this would leave rising second-year quarterback Mac Jones without the offensive coordinator responsible for his strong development as a rookie. This would also leave Bill Belichick without the offensive mind behind Super Bowl wins, as well as a potential successor when Belichick eventually steps aside as head coach.

For the Raiders, landing Josh McDaniels would pair former second-round pick Derek Carr with one of the league’s best offensive minds, which is something that is certain to appeal to both parties.

More NFL Coverage

For more coverage of the Raiders, visit Raider Maven.