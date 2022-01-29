The news of Tom Brady's retirement set off a frenzy on social media, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians reportedly has not been told about the quarterback's plans.

Rick Stroud, who covers the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times, reported that Brady had not informed the Bucs of his retirement.

The Athletic's Greg Auman, who also covers the Buccaneers, backed up Stroud's report.

“I’ve got the same information here. If Brady is retiring, which is very possible, he hasn’t told the Bucs yet,” Auman tweeted.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer asked Arians if Brady had informed Tampa Bay that he was retiring.

“No, he hasn't,” Arians told Breer via text message.

Whether or not Brady has told local media, the congratulatory tweets are pouring in from his Tampa Bay teammates.

Brady retires after 22 seasons in the NFL. He spent 20 years with the Patriots and the last two with Buccaneers. In his NFL career, Brady won seven Super Bowls, earned five Super Bowl MVP honors and was named to 15 Pro Bowls. He has set the record for most career wins by a quarterback and has become the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

He finishes his career with 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns and only 203 interceptions across 318 games.

