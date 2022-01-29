Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts to Reports of Tom Brady's Retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, Tom Brady, is reportedly retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Brady, who is the most decorated player in NFL history, walks away from the game after one of the greatest statistical seasons of his career.

In 2021, Brady set a career-high in passing yards, leading the NFL with 5,316 passing yards with 43 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and a 67.5% completion percentage.

Brady's list of accolades is quite lengthy, as ESPN's Field Yates alluded to in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Brady has frequently been lauded for his longevity and ability to maintain his prime longer than anyone ever has at the quarterback position in the history of the sport. His ability to retire at the pinnacle of his play as the league's oldest player was not lost on Kevin Clark of The Ringer.

Few professional athletes get the luxury of walking away on their own terms. The fact that Brady was able to do so in one of the greatest statistical seasons of his career, even without a Super Bowl ring, is quite the bookend to his storied run.

Brady walked away from the game two years after his longtime New England slot receiver target, Julian Edelman, who retired prior to the 2021 season.

Edelman expressed his appreciation for Brady in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Sports Illustrated for updates.

