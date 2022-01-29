After ESPN reported that Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the league, the quarterback contacted Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht to say that he has not made his decision yet, per multiple reports.

Bally Sports’s Michael Silver was the first to report the news.

Shortly after ESPN's report, the quarterback's company, TB12 Sports, congratulated him and listed a few of his accomplishments in a since-deleted tweet. Brady’s longtime agent, Don Yee, sent a text to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer saying the 44-year-old quarterback will address the situation “soon.”

“I understand the speculation about Tom's future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”

Additionally, a report from Rick Stroud, the longtime Buccaneers beat reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, indicated that Yee told Arians that Brady had yet to make up his mind.

Meanwhile, several sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapaport that the pushback on the retirement report appears to be based on timing, rather than the eventual decision.

