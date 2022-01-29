In the last several days, rumors surfaced that all signs pointed to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady retiring from NFL. After 22 seasons in the league, rumors turned to reports on Saturday that Brady would be retiring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Brady stated for weeks that he did not want a “farewell tour” in his final season and—when he did choose to retire—it would be a decision that did not create drama leading up to it, according to ESPN.

It has been the exact opposite for the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Since the initial report of Brady’s retirement, his company’s Twitter page, TB12 Sports, deleted an initial congratulatory tweet for Brady on his retirement.

Since the Rams defeated the Buccaneers 30–27 in the divisional round of the playoffs, Brady has been weighing his options for next year. Per ESPN, some of the factors that have weighed on Brady in regards to retiring include family and health.

He also acknowledged that Tampa Bay would most likely undergo significant roster turnover, per ESPN. On Monday, the three-time MVP told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that retirement was “not always” what he wanted but that it was important to consider for his family.

“I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want,” Brady said. “It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said of his wife, per Stroud. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

Then, on Tuesday, Brady followed up that statement with an Instagram post of gratitude, thanking Tampa Bay fans and his teammates for an incredible 2021 season.

“I understand at this age in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends,” Brady wrote. “But this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long.”

“I always want to win, I think that's pretty apparent by now, but that doesn't mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did. There's so much to appreciate in a season like this when you're surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

The writing has been on the wall for Brady’s retirement. While the five-time Super Bowl MVP himself has not confirmed his retirement, his days of torching a secondaries may have come to an end.

