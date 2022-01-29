As news broke that Tom Brady is reportedly retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, his company, TB12, reacted to the report on Twitter.

The organization listed a few of his accomplishments in a since-deleted tweet: seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs. But the legendary quarterback’s monumental records stretch beyond just those three.

Brady is the league’s all-time passing touchdown (624) and yards leader (85,520), and he has tallied the most career wins with 243. If the report is true, he will finish his storied career undefeated against five different franchises: the Falcons (9–0), Vikings (6–0), Cowboys (6–0), Buccaneers (4–0) and Patriots (1–0).

The quarterback has reportedly not told coach Bruce Arians of his retirement plans, Arians telling Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer via text message: “No, he hasn't.”

Even so, the congratulatory tweets are pouring in from his teammates across the league.

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage:

