Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tom Brady Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons
Tom Brady Reportedly Retiring After 22 Seasons
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Tom Brady's Company, TB12 Sports, Deletes Tweet About Star QB's Reported Retirement

As news broke that Tom Brady is reportedly retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, his company, TB12, reacted to the report on Twitter. 

The organization listed a few of his accomplishments in a since-deleted tweet: seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs. But the legendary quarterback’s monumental records stretch beyond just those three. 

Brady is the league’s all-time passing touchdown (624) and yards leader (85,520), and he has tallied the most career wins with 243. If the report is true, he will finish his storied career undefeated against five different franchises: the Falcons (9–0), Vikings (6–0), Cowboys (6–0), Buccaneers (4–0) and Patriots (1–0). 

The quarterback has reportedly not told coach Bruce Arians of his retirement plans, Arians telling Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer via text message: “No, he hasn't.”

SI Recommends

Even so, the congratulatory tweets are pouring in from his teammates across the league. 

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady, In His Own Words

As reports of the quarterback’s retirement surface, his takes on the grind of perfectionism, longevity, technology, leaving New England and much more.

Johnny Knoxville_courtesy WWE
Wrestling

Johnny Knoxville Ready for Royal Rumble Debut

“I’m going to be slinging those superstars into the fifth row like paper airplanes.”

Tom Brady before facing the Rams.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady’s Accomplishments Will Be Tough for Any QB to Duplicate

Brady will be remembered as one-of-a-kind on the gridiron.

Tom Brady walking off the field.
Play
NFL

Report: Tom Brady Has Not Told Bruce Arians He Is Retiring

Local Tampa media are reporting that Brady has not told the team he is retiring.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets fans after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game.
Play
NFL

NFL World Reacts to Reports of Tom Brady's Retirement

Players, journalists, analysts and more took to Twitter to share their thoughts on reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is retiring.

Christian Pulisic and the USMNT face Canada in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

In Canada, USMNT Sees Reference Point, Opportunity on World Cup Path

A loss in Toronto over two years ago was an eye-opening moment for Gregg Berhalter's side. Ever since, both the U.S. and its next qualifying foe have been on the upswing.

Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Report: Tom Brady Retiring After 22 Seasons

The legendary quarterback won seven Super Bowls and five MVP awards.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Chiefs Release Arnette, Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

The CB faces multiple charges: two assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit and two different possession offenses.