Bengals-Chiefs Live Blog: The AFC Title Game Is Here

Can Cincinnati reach its first Super Bowl since the 1988 season? Or will Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City clinch yet another appearance? Follow along for live coverage.

2:30 p.m. ET — Check Out These Player Props Ahead of Kickoff

When the Chiefs and Bengals played in Week 17, Kansas City backup receiver Demarcus Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game. Cincinnati went on to win that game, but the real winners were those bettors prescient enough to bet that Robinson would score the first touchdown of the game. Robinson only scored three touchdowns all season, for crying out loud.

Even with that recent history, 12 players have better odds of scoring the first touchdown of the game when these teams do battle Sunday in the AFC title game. At SI Sportsbook, Robinson scoring the first touchdown today would pay +2500. He’s +370 to score an anytime TD.

Check out all the Bengals-Chiefs player props at SI Sportsbook

As far as some of the bigger names playing in this game, SI Betting’s crew likes most of them to hit their totals. We made our prop picks for both conference championship games earlier this week, and multiple analysts picked both Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes to top their totals for passing yards and TD passes. They also liked Ja’Marr Chase and Travis Kelce to beat their numbers.

Here are some of the props featured on SI Sportsbook for today’s game:

• Patrick Mahomes over 293.5 passing yards (-125)

• Joe Burrow over 291.5 passing yards (-120)

• Ja’Marr Chase over 83.5 receiving yards (-120)

• Travis Kelce over 77.5 passing yards (-118)

• Joe Mixon over 57.5 rushing yards (-125)

• Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 37.5 rushing yards (-125)

There’s still some time before kickoff… who ya got?

2:15 p.m. ET — Super Bowl LVI Is On The Line

How in the world can Sunday’s AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs (3 p.m. ET., Arrowhead Stadium, CBS) possibly match the excitement of last week’s divisional playoffs? Turning up the pressure is a good start. And with a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line, we’ve got pressure.

For the Bengals, a win would send Cincinnati to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. It’s hard to believe the last time the Bengals reached an AFC title game, their quarterback was Boomer Esiason. For the record, Esiason passed for a paltry 94 yards in that game, a 21–10 win over the Bills (Ickey Woods rushed for 102 yards and two TDs).

For the Chiefs, a win would send them to the big game for the third straight year. This is the fourth straight year the Chiefs are hosting the AFC title game, an NFL record. If not for an overtime loss to the Patriots three years ago, Kansas City would be gunning for its fourth Super Bowl appearance in a row.

The Chiefs are a 7.5-point favorite in SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 54.5. Of course, these teams breezed past that total in their Week 17 matchup, a 34–31 Bengals victory in which Joe Burrow passed for 446 yards and four TDs. Sensational rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase accounted for 266 yards and three scores. On the other side, you’ve got Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes, who accounted for 447 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in last week’s OT thriller over Buffalo.

The Bengals have scored at least 31 points in seven games this season. The Chiefs have hit that number 11 times—including 42 points in back-to-back playoff wins.

In other words, buckle up.

We will be live-blogging the AFC title game right here, and based on those past performances, it looks like the updates will be coming at a frenetic pace!

