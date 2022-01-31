Skip to main content
Bettor Guesses Both AFC, NFC Title Game Scores, Turns $20 Into $579,000

Sunday’s results were relatively unexpected in Las Vegas, with the Bengals pulling off an upset win over the Chiefs while the Rams beat the 49ers but did not cover the 3.5-point spread. But one bettor was right on the money in his picks for the AFC and NFC championship games. 

An online bettor won $579,000 by correctly guessing the exact scores of the Bengals’ 27–24 win and the Rams’ 20–17 win, raking in the cash following a simple $20 bet. And even better for the gambler in question, the original payment was part of a free credit. 

Perhaps this lucky bettor will press their luck in Super LVI as Matthew Stafford squares off against Joe Burrow. Though if the gambling gods have anything to say about it, it’s best if the next bet is one with relatively low stakes. 

