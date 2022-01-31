Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's NFC championship win over the 49ers. He did not return to the contest.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Higbee “avoided any significant damage.” His status for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 is not yet known, but he is not being ruled out for the game against the Bengals.

Higbee has carved out a significant role in Sean McVay's offense over the last three seasons. In 15 games this year, he caught 61 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

He had nine postseason receptions for 115 yards before Sunday's injury, and left the NFC championship after a pair of catches for 18 yards.

Kendall Blanton will likely step into Higbee’s spot if he can not play. After catching just four passes for 37 yards during the regular season, Blanton came up huge against the 49ers, with five receptions for 57 yards.

The Bengals also lost their starting tight end to a knee injury on Sunday, with C.J. Uzomah going out in the first half. His status, per coach Zac Taylor, is “encouraging,” and like Higbee, he has not been ruled out for the Super Bowl in two weeks.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest.