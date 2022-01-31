Skip to main content
Knee Injury Prognosis for Bengals Tight End Uzomah ‘Encouraging’

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered an ugly-looking knee injury during the first half of Sunday's AFC championship game against the Chiefs.

However, it's looking like the injury may not have been quite as bad as it seemed.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on Uzomah's knee during media availability Monday, saying that the prognosis is “encouraging.” Uzomah suffered an MCL sprain that appeared to be much worse at the time.

While it is too early to tell whether he will be able to play in the Super Bowl against the Rams on Feb. 13, he has yet to be ruled out of the contest, which is good news considering how badly the injury appeared on the broadcast.

The video of the injury is below. Watch at your own risk.

For more coverage of the Bengals, visit All Bengals.

