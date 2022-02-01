Skip to main content
Report: Jim Harbaugh Expected to Take Vikings Job If Offered

Jim Harbaugh has been connected to NFL jobs for weeks after leading Michigan to its first College Football Playoff appearance. The former 49ers coach reportedly has “legitimate interest” in the Vikings, and he remains in the mix for the opening.

According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, it may be even more serious than mere interest at this point. On Monday night, Webb tweeted that the “consensus expectation” is that Harbaugh would accept the job in Minnesota if offered. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday Harbaugh will formally interview for the Vikings job on Wednesday, which happens to be National Signing Day in college football.

Harbaugh overlapped with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during their time with the 49ers. Harbaugh was the team's coach in 2013, when Adofo-Mensah joined the franchise's front office as manager of football research and development.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are also in the hunt for  the Vikings job. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans recently turned down a second interview with the franchise, and he will reportedly remain in San Francisco. 

The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer after he posted an 8–9 record in 2021. He went 72–56–1 in eight seasons with the Vikings, reaching the postseason three times. Minnesota reached the NFC championship game in 2017-18, falling to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Harbaugh led the 49ers from 2011-14, going 44–19–1 with an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII.

