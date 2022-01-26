Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Vikings Hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As Next General Manager

The Vikings are hiring Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adofo-Mensah will replace Rick Spielman, who had been Minnesota's GM for the past 16 seasons but was fired following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Per ESPN, Adofo-Mensah's contract will be a four-year deal. 

The Vikings' new general manager holds undergraduate and master's degrees in economics from Princeton and Stanford, respectively, and he had several Wall Street ventures before entering the NFL. Adofo-Mensah spent seven seasons as the 49ers' director of football research and development before spending the 2020 and '21 seasons with the Browns working under general manager Andrew Berry.

Adofo-Mensah will be tasked with helping the Vikings hire a coach to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired on the same day as Spielman. 

SI Recommends

Earlier this week, Minnesota said it has interviewed eight coach candidates.

"Like I said when we started the process, we want strong communicators, teachers, collaborators," Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said. "People that will set a good culture, good football minds, good people. Those are the kind of characteristics we kind of tick through as we walk through the interviews."

San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who was a quality control and inside linebackers coach for Adofo-Mensah's last three seasons with the 49ers, was Minnesota’s last interview Sunday.

Adofo-Mensah was also a finalist for the Bears' general manager job, which went to former Chiefs executive Ryan Poles.

More NFL Coverage:

A Fitting Final Game for Tom Brady (Yeah, Right)
Thirteen Seconds: Mahomes, Chiefs Win an Instant Classic
Measuring the Super Bowl Stakes for Each Remaining Quarterback
• Inside the Vikings: Head Coach Candidates With Connections to Adofo-Mensah

For more coverage of the Vikings, visit Inside the Vikings.

YOU MAY LIKE

The USMNT trains in Columbus
Soccer

Adversity Isn't Limited to USMNT in Qualifying Window

The conditions that both are and are not under the U.S.'s control aren't optimal, but then again, its opponents are dealing with plenty to overcome, too.

GG Jackson
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Forward G.G. Jackson Wowed by Duke, Passes on Reclassification

Jackson's versatility has put him in serious contention for the top spot in the 2023 class.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

AFC Championship Game Betting Preview: Bengals-Chiefs

A full betting breakdown for Sunday's AFC championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs.

carlos-beltran-hall-of-fame
MLB

Beltrán Headlines New Additions to 2023 Hall-of-Fame Ballot

We could see a crowded field for the Baseball Hall of Fame once again next year.

GENERAL_StartSit_012622
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Conference Championship Round

Cam Akers will show out as your RB start 'em when the Rams host the 49ers.

Brandon Brooks with the Eagles.
NFL

Three-Time Eagles Pro Bowler Announces Retirement at 32

He said he plans to apply to business school at Penn.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes call at the line.
NFL

Brady Defends Himself After Unsportsmanlike Flag vs. Rams

Referee Shawn Hochuli said Brady earned the flag for using “abusive language.”

Kobe Bryant Tributes.
NBA

Sports World Pays Tribute to Kobe on Two-Year Anniversary of His Death

Bryant died two years ago Wednesday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.