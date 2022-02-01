As the NFL's coaching carousel continues to turn, the Vikings will reportedly interview Jim Harbaugh for their vacant head coach position, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The interview will take place on Wednesday, which is the same day as college football's National Signing Day.

Harbaugh is one of at least three coaches still in the mix for the Minnesota vacancy, joining Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, per Pelissero.

The 58-year-old Michigan coach is coming off his best season with the Wolverines, guiding them to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth. He went 44–19–1 with the 49ers in his lone stint as an NFL head coach from 2011 to '14, leading the team to the postseason in each of his first three seasons, including a Super Bowl XLVII berth. Harbaugh is 61–24 across seven seasons at Michigan.

The Vikings fired former coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10 after eight seasons with the franchise. Zimmer went 72–65–1 with Minnesota, though the Vikings have finished under .500 in each of the last two seasons.

